There's something going on with Megan Fox's mom and Tyler Henry knows all about it.

The 31-year-old actress receives some news about changes in her mother's future on Wednesday's new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"For some reason they're having me refer to your mom, who's obviously living, right?" Tyler asks. "But they're having me talk about a situation and they're having me talk about like change, transition, movement. This is coming through in a geographical sense. Where's mom currently at?

"Florida," Fox tells him.

"This is weird. They're putting movement like it feels like transitional. They're putting this over the course of the next like month. They're having me acknowledge like transition, movement, change. Does she have any plans to like leave Florida at all that you can think of?" he asks.

"She was OK until like a few days ago something happened," the Transformers star confirms. "So now she is going through a transition in her life right now and I wouldn't be surprised if she moved, maybe out this way."