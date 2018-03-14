With Tyler Henry on your side, no one can truly get away with murder!

On Sunday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler was able to confirm that justice is definitely on its way for Chrissy Metz's late friend, who was allegedly murdered.

"It's a feeling of more than one person being around at the time that I die. There's something with this where it's like, 'We're having more of a minor thing and you kill me!'" Tyler said.

While Chrissy couldn't reveal too many details because of an ongoing investigation, she believes her dear friend's sudden death was a murder. Despite the shocking loss, Tyler wanted the This Is Us star to know that the tragedy wouldn't overshadow his memory.

"It's easy when a case is open to think of a person and to focus all on how they died and what happened and the circumstances. But when he came through, there was this feeling of understanding that he was so much more than that. And I think justice will be served. I think there will be closure to this," Tyler insisted.