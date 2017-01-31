RETURNS WED
1ST FEB 9PM

Bitch Stole My Look! Kylie Jenner and Rihanna Face Off in a Sassy Jumpsuit: Who Wore It Better?

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, Drake

Drake Still Considers Rihanna the ''Queen''—and She's Certainly Living Up to That Title

Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner

Inside Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Date Night: Exchanging ''Googly Eyes'' and Holding Hands

Lea Michele

Lea Michele Says "Breakups Suck," Teases Revenge Songs On Her New Album

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bitch Stole My Look, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Instagram

It's almost impossible to choose!

Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are battling it out in this bombshell edition of Bitch Stole My Look in the exact same Lanna Cami Fringe Jumpsuit from British boutique The Dolls House. The sassy, plunging one-piece is quite the showstopper for both stylemakers, especially with sexy, lace details and flared trousers. But, who did it better?

The 28-year-old pop star turned heads wearing the flirty jumpsuit in August 2016 as she stepped out for a VMA after-party at Up&Down nightclub in New York City. The trendsetter spiced up the ensemble—which she wore in green—with a bold necklace, statement hoops and a sleek topknot. Très chic!

Photos

Bitch Stole My Look

More recently, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought a touch of glamour to her Costa Rican family vacation in the ivory version. Unlike RiRi, she kept the jewelry minimal and makeup neutral, but she did opt to pull her hair back similarly in a high ponytail. Work it, girl!

And, now the moment of truth: Which fashionista won this battle? Vote below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Fashion Police , E! Shows , Rihanna , Kylie Jenner , Bitch Stole My Look , Top Stories