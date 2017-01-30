Fashion Police is back on tonight!
The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday and now Fashion Police co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Melissa Rivers, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are ready to dish about all of the red carpet style!
During Sunday's show, Claire Foy won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in The Crown. But what did the co-hosts think about her Valentino dress?
While the co-hosts liked the dress, not all are into the collar.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"I'm not into this collar that she has here, it's like she's on the prairie, Little House on the Prairie," NeNe says. "She gives me girly and I love that, but the collar…"
But Brad actually likes the collar and jokes, "The collar is giving me Little House on the Paris runways."
E!
So what did the co-hosts think about the other celeb style on the red carpet? Watch the clip above to see a preview from the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special airing tonight at 8 p.m. And then watch the show to see who wins best and worst dressed!
E!