Face Forward Is Back! Watch a Sneak Peek at Season Two of E!'s Hit Snapchat Show!

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 10:14 AM

Get ready to get your glam on 'cause Face Forward is back!

After a successful season one, the E! Snapchat show's all-star glam team of beauty and hair experts Patrick Starrr, Tiarra Monet and stylist Johnny Wujek are back and ready to makeover lots of deserving young women in 16 brand-new episodes!

The show, which gives participants a complete style overhaul culminating in a celebrity-inspired photo shoot, will again be joined by Abercrombie & Fitch who will partner with the show for the first half of season two.

Face Forward will be back to serve plenty of looks on Saturday, Mar. 24 at 6 a.m., premiering exclusively on Snapchat's Discover Page with new episodes available every Saturday. 

Watch a sneak peek of season two above!

