ALL NEW
THURS. 10PM

Jessie James Decker Reveals She's Officially 30 Weeks Pregnant and Has to "Pee Every 30 Minutes"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 10:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Grammy Awards Trend, Lady Gaga

Celebs Were on Cloud 9 in Angel-Like Outfits at the Grammys

Cagney & Lacey, Magnum PI, Murphy Brown, Charmed, TV REBOOTS

TV Reboots and Revivals Guide: Cagney and Lacey, Magnum P.I., Murphy Brown and Beyond

Kym Johnson

DWTS' Kym Johnson "So Excited" to Be Six Months Pregnant With Twins

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

She's in the home stretch! 

There is no such thing as too much information when it comes to Jessie James Decker. The country singer has always been candid about everything going on in her life and her third pregnancy is no different. She revealed on Instagram that she's officially 30 weeks pregnant and has to go to the bathroom...a lot!

30 weeks today!! So excited to meet this little boy," Jessie captioned a cute pic of her belly. "I have to pee every 30 minutes no joke!!" Just in case you were wondering about this mama's bathroom habits, she's not holding back. Never change, Jessie! 

Check out all of Jessie's baby bump pics below.

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Almost There!

"30 weeks today!! So excited to meet this little boy. My belly is so low this time and sleeping is getting very uncomfortable. I have to pee every 30 minutes no joke!! Viv asks me everyday when she gets to finally hold him as she puts her little hands out like she's rocking a baby. Bubby is not shy about letting us know he's still the baby right now lol #30weeks #babyboy #babyDecker."

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Wedding Date

"Adore this man congrats to Blake and Mary on your stunning wedding. We love you!"

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Few Weeks to Go

Starting week 28! Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??
Side note (can't believe my baby sister @sydneyraeface had baby Brookie at this point in her pregnancy. Makes me so proud and even more amazed at what a strong woman my sister is and how brave she was for her sweet preemie baby girl. God chose her to be Brookies mama for a reason. God bless those mamas who had their babies this early I have a soft spot in my heart for those families even more now.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Merry Christmas

Starting to put some Christmas decorations away! Decided to take a preggo selfie! #26wks ( that random red box on top of the back shelf is the kids candy from Santa) (pjs are Christmas present from syd from the gap and slippers are target)

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Keeps on Kickin'

Making chocolate cream pie as this little boy kicks! Maybe he's a chocolate lover like his mama!! Happy thanksgiving y'all!!!!

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Preggo Vibes

"#Preggovibes #23weeks #whosayspreggocantbesexy #babyboy #babynumber3"

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

24 Weeks

"Feeling huge, tired, and craving more coffee and attention from hubby. I Did fix my hair after 5 greasy hair days so that's good. #footballseason #preggerhormones #24weeks #wrappingpresentstoday."

Jessie James Decker, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

All Wrapped Up

Jessie attends the 2017 AMAs in a skintight off-the-shoulder pink bandage dress.

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Little Kicker!

"Bump is out! Feeling kicks finally," she wrote on Instagram. "my placenta is in front so it's been really tough to feel this little man. Finally feeling him !!! (Sweatshirt is new from my line @kittenish, not many left (I have on xs) (so comfy for this preggo mama) #20weeks #kittenish."

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Red Carpet Ready

The country crooner shows off her growing tummy at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Jessie James Decker, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

Blonde & Bumpy

"16 weeks today where are all my mamas?"

Jessie James Decker, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

Baby No. 3!

"Bumpin along! #pressweek #southerngirlcitylights."

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Almost Time!

The singer posts a hospital pic with hubby Eric Decker.

Jessie James Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Whoa!

Now that's a bump! "I don't have much to say," she said on Instagram.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Sporty Mama

Jessie James Decker doesn't miss a single opportunity to attend one of husband Eric Decker's games.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Stylish Shopper

She looks just as fabulous as the stores she shops at.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Pretty in Print

Surrounded by loved ones, Jessie James Decker blossoms in a beautiful print.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Red Carpet Duo

The mom-to-be hits the red carpet with hubby Eric Decker.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Beautiful Bridesmaid

Jessie James Decker celebrates a friend's upcoming nuptials.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Fun and Fab

Jessie James Decker steps out looking super stylish for a day in the sun.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Showing off her wifely duties by hitting the grocery store.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Bundled Up

With her boots, scarf and hat, Jessie James Decker is ready for an autumn walk.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Pretty in Pink

She proves that pink is her color with this amazing ensemble.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Leopard Lady

With her animal print dress and hat, Jessie James Decker is ready for anything.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Dinner Date

Jessie James Decker glows in a satin dress as she accompanies husband Eric Decker to a special event.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Bold in Blue

A sophisticated body-hugging blue dress is the perfect outfit choice for the soon-to-be mom.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Barbie Glam

Jessie James Decker channels her inner Barbie with this hot pink number.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Soon-to-be parents Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker look effortlessly chic in their simple yet stylish ensembles.

Jessie James Decker Hot Mom Gallery Pics

Night Out

Looking fabulous during a night out with friends.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Love And Sex , Couples , Pregnancies , Babies , , , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.