WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

E! Investigates: We're Closer Than Ever to Finding Out Who Bit Beyoncé

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The mystery continues! 

After Tiffany Haddish shared in an interview with GQ that an unnamed actress actually had the audacity to bite Beyoncé, the internet went wild trying to piece together the clues. Don't worry, because E! is on the case, and we are close to uncovering who bit the queen.

We know for a fact that it wasn't Chrissy Teigen, but Chrissy shared in a hilarious Twitter rant that she knew who the actual culprit was. During an appearance on Today Tuesday morning, she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that her lips were sealed. "The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'Zip,'" she shared. So which actresses are still suspects? 

Watch

Which Actress Bit Beyonce's Face?!

Watch the clip above to see all the details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Sara Foster , Tiffany Haddish , Jay-Z , Chrissy Teigen , Kathie Lee Gifford , Hoda Kotb , Top Stories
Latest News
Roseanne

How Roseanne Undid the Original Series Finale and Brought Dan Conner Back to Life

Caroline Sunshine

Shake It Off Star Caroline Sunshine Joining White House Press Team

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Reveals 3 Tips for Perfecting Baby Hair

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Here's Proof Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Are More Than Just Friends

Axl Duhamel, Fergie Instagram

Fergie's Son Axl Jack is Her ''Most Magical Birthday Gift Ever''

Terry Farrell, Adam Nimoy

Star Trek's Terry Farrell Marries Leonard Nimoy's Son Adam Nimoy

Roseanne

When Beckys Collide: Roseanne's Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson on Finally Working Together

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.