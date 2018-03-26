WEEKDAYS
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Moving on From Each Other?

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 5:05 PM

Is this the end of Jelena as we know it?!

It is starting to look more like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's break is becoming a full-blown breakup.  While nothing has been confirmed, the pair seems to be spending more and more time apart, and Justin has a new model friend he's been hanging out with around town. 

The pop star was spotted with Baskin Champion, while Selena has been enjoying time with friends and enjoying solo time. "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now," a source tells E! News. So how have the two been spending their time apart? 

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Living Separate Lives

Get the full story in the clip above! 

