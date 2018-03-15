WEEKDAYS
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 4:49 PM

No wedding bells here! 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still going strong in their relationship, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be taking a trip down the aisle anytime soon. Jennifer recently opened up about their plans for the future and whether they include marriage. 

"I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship," she told Harper's Bazaar. "But I'm not forcing anything right now." So it looks like we'll have to wait a little while before seeing another star-studded celeb wedding! What makes their relationship work so well?  

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Supportive BF A-Rod

Get the full story by watching the clip above! 

