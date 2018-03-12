WEEKDAYS
Everything We Know About Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Upcoming Tour Together

  By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 5:09 PM

They're baaaack! 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced that they would once again be going on tour together for the On the Run ll stadium tour, which will be kicking off in June. The couple released a video that provided not only clues about the tour, but perhaps their marriage as well. 

In the video, in between shots of the happy couple, a screen flickered with the words "This is not real life." Which is leaving some fans to believe that there may be trouble in paradise. The pair has been open in their past music about their marital troubles, but hopefully this new tour signals everything is stronger than ever between them! What other clues did we uncover? 

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

