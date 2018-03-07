WEEKDAYS
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Already Started Planning Their Wedding: ''We Both Want Good Lighting and Lots of Flowers''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 5:22 PM

They found love in a hopeless place! 

It's official! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially engaged. After all the turmoil of The Bachelor finale, the two finally sealed the deal on Tuesday evening. Hopefully, second time is a charm for these two! 

Looks like they're ready to hit the ground running, and have already started getting ready for the wedding. "I kind of pushed him to pop the question sooner, because we've already been planning our wedding," Lauren shared with E! News'. "We both want good lighting and lots of flowers." Do they already have a date in mind? 

Was the Second Bachelor Proposal in Bad Taste?

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

