WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Watch Camila Cabello's 21st Birthday Celebration

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 1:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Camila Cabello turned 21 years old this past weekend, and she celebrated with her favorite people: her family! 

The "Never Be the Same" singer took to Twitter to share a video of her intimate celebration which of course included a fabulous cake, princess crown, and balloons. 

The star jokes that her parents are the people that you can hear "singing and being extra." 

Cabello has a lot to celebrate, especially with everything that's been happening lately, 21 might be her best year yet. That's because the Cuban star is set to not only go on her own Never Be the Same Tour, but Taylor Swift also announced that Cabello would be opening for her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour.

15 Things We Learned Watching Camila Cabello's Made in Miami

Camila wrote on Instagram, "On every level, this is a dream come true. As a fan, i'm going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs. As a friend, it's a GIANT SLEEPOVER. As the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like), ITS A DREAM. As the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn't know my name LMAO, it's. A. DREAM. also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!"

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

Swift announced the news on social media by via an Instagram Story post, the "Delicate" singer revealed the talented ladies who will be joining her on the road this spring.

"Hey guys! This is a reputation stadium tour update," she shared with her 106 million Instagram followers. "I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time but the opening acts for the reputation stadium tour are Charli XCX and Camila Cabello."

She added, "I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you. Can't wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , E! News , Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Robert Lopez, 2018 Oscars, Governors Ball

Robert Lopez Makes History at 2018 Oscars as the First Double EGOT Winner

2018 Oscars, Who Won Award Season

Here's Who Really Won the 2018 Awards Season

Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Thor, Wonder Woman

Watch the Hilarious Lonely Island Music Video That Was Cut From the 2018 Oscars

Will & Grace, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing

Will & Grace Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Lopez: Get Your First Look at Her Big Return

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Oscars, Show

Mary J. Blige Wants to Do a Superhero Movie After Seeing Black Panther

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars

See the Stunning 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Portraits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -