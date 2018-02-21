We're on rumor patrol!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux recently announced their decision to end their marriage after less than three years. Which means that she and ex-husband Brad Pitt are both on the market again, and rumors have been swirling that Brad may have had something to do with her recent split.

US Weekly claims Brad Pitt caused tension between the couple, after Justin allegedly found post-it notes Jen saved from her first marriage. While Jennifer has admitted in the past to keeping in contact with her ex, don't expect a reconciliation soon. "She never talks about him," a source told E! "That chapter is sealed and in the past."

What's the real reason for the split?