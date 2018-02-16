WEEKDAYS
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: Everything We Know About Their Shocking Split

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 4:31 PM

It's officially over between these two. 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have decided to call it quits after less than three years of marriage. This was the shocking split heard 'round the world, and it left everyone with lots of questions. So why did their happily ever after come to an end? 

Recently, rumors have been swirling that their relationship was on the brink, and sadly, there was a little truth to some of those stories. The couple released a joint statement on Thursday clearing up any confusion that this split was less than amicable, but fans are still a bit puzzled. So what was the true cause of the split? 

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Have Separated

Get the full story in the clip above! 

