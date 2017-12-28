WEEKDAYS
Jennifer Lopez Knows the Key to Throwing a Great Taco Party—Invite Kim Kardashian

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 4:43 PM

They gave us something to taco 'bout! 

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez had a very lavish taco night party and we're jealous. Lets just say, this was definitely the celebrity moment we needed to send 2017 off with a bang.

J.Lo threw the bash at her home, and the guest list also included Kris JennerKourtney Kardashian and Leah Remini. The group posted tons of pics and videos on social media to make us even more green with envy! What other shenanigans took place? 

Watch the clip above for all the details on their fun night! 

