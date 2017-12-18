WEEKDAYS
Did Selena Gomez Walk Out on Justin Bieber During Their Seattle Date Night?

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 5:01 PM

Sweets in Seattle! 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a big date night this weekend. The couple flew by jet to the Seattle area for a night on the town! They enjoyed some sweet treats at the Sugar Factor and split a large drink—with two straws! 

While the date was amazing, a source tells E! News that at one point Selena walked out on Justin because his dancing was drawing too much attention to them. No worries, because Justin followed suit and left with her. What other cute activities took place on their date? 

Watch the clip above for the full breakdown! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

