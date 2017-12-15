WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Sing at Her School's Christmas Pageant

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 4:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kids Take Center Stage on Christmas Card Day 16 Reveal

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Son, Kenzo, Baby, Kids, Christmas, Card, 2017

Kevin Hart's First Christmas Card With Baby Kenzo Looks Like a Movie Poster

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Showcases Glamorous Look on Night Out With Kids

Christmas Pageant 2017

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez is just like us!

The proud momma shared a video of her daughter Emme at her school's holiday show.

"Christmas Pageant 2017" the "Amor Amor Amor" singer captioned the video of her "coconut" singing. 

In the clip, we see her 9-year-old daughter follow in her parents' footsteps as she sings "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with the rest of her classmates. 

At one point, she sees that her mother's recording and she smiles and continues to sing. She sang proudly and then sat with the rest of her class once they were done with their performance. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Lopez is in the Christmas spirit, she and her beau Alex Rodriguez recently put up their Christmas tree

And with the holidays come gifts, and it seems that A-Rod already received a gift from his superstar girlfriend. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

After Lopez was spotted with a custom bedazzled Starbucks tumbler (a gift from her manicurist), the internet went crazy. The accessory is a much better alternative to the generic coffee cup that the constantly-photographed triple threat was spotted with prior. However, now that's she sharing her limelight with beau, he needed one, too. The result: a surprisingly masculine bedazzled tumbler, personalized with his name. 

It's no secret that Lopez and former Yankee have been going strong this year, and maybe strong enough that an engagement is imminent. A source tells E! News that A-Rod is prepping to ask J.Lo, any day now.

We can't wait to see what's in store for these two families! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , E! News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.