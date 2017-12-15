Jennifer Lopez is just like us!

The proud momma shared a video of her daughter Emme at her school's holiday show.

"Christmas Pageant 2017" the "Amor Amor Amor" singer captioned the video of her "coconut" singing.

In the clip, we see her 9-year-old daughter follow in her parents' footsteps as she sings "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with the rest of her classmates.

At one point, she sees that her mother's recording and she smiles and continues to sing. She sang proudly and then sat with the rest of her class once they were done with their performance.