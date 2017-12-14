WEEKDAYS
Did Omarosa Manigault Newman Resign From the White House or Was She Fired?

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 5:09 PM

She's out of there! 

On Wednesday, Omarosa Manigault Newman officially resigned from her position as a White House aide. Her last day will be Jan. 20, and according to reports, her decision to leave was less than amicable.

The former reality star allegedly had to be physically dragged from the premises by secret service agents. While Omarosa has denied those accounts, she has shared that once she's officially done with her responsibilities, she will have plenty more stories to tell. So why did she choose now to resign? 

Robin Roberts Says Bye Felicia to Omarosa

Get all the latest details in the video above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

