A royal wedding is coming!

After a year and a half of dating, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially engaged. The couple plans to tie the knot in the spring of 2018, and they are already sharing all the details about their royal love story.

Prince Harry even shared what Princess Diana would have thought of Meghan. She would have approved! "They would be thick as thieves," Harry said in an interview with BBC News. "Without question, she would just be over the moon!"