Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Could They Be Getting Back Together?

Is love in the air—again? 

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spending quite a bit of time together in the last few weeks, and with the announcement of her split from The Weeknd, could these two be getting back together? 

Justin apparently had nothing to do with Selena's breakup, but the possibility of the pair getting back together isn't far-fetched. "It's not romantic right now but their connection is so strong that it could change at any moment," a source tells E! News. Could this be the beginning of a brand new Jelena? 

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

