WEEKDAYS
AT 12PM

Ellen DeGeneres Teases Reese Witherspoon About ''Delusional'' Friendship With Oprah Winfrey: ''She Just Texted Me 3 Minutes Ago!''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Luann de Lesseps Talks Tom: 18 Things We Learned From Her Sit Down With Andy Cohen

Eric & Jessie 301, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere

Total Bellas 201, Nikki Bella

Total Bellas Recap: Brie Bella Has "Big Heat" With John Cena and Nikki Bella Learns a Shocking Family Secret

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nothing was off limits!  

Ellen DeGeneres got Pink and Reese Witherspoon to dish the dirt like only Ellen can do. The stars paid a visit to the hilarious talk show Wednesday and during a game of "Never Have I Ever," they spilled the tea about everything from snooping on their husbands cell phones to having sex in public! 

The ladies also talked about Reese's relationship with Jennifer Aniston and Oprah, with the host joking that Reese was crazy and they liked Ellen better. "This is like the delusional relationship you have with Oprah as well," Ellen teased Reese. "No no hold on, now you're talking about something serious," Reese joked. "She just texted three minutes ago and I said, ‘Hey! We have to go out and have Moscow Mules,' and she said, ‘Yes, girl!'"

P!nk Spills On Receiving Vanguard Award

Pink also gave all the cute details on the meaning behind her nine month old sons name. Check out the video above to see it all go down! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Reese Witherspoon , Pink , Jennifer Aniston , Oprah Winfrey , Ellen DeGeneres , Love And Sex , Friends , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.