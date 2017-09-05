WEEKDAYS
Here's Why Taylor Swift Got Booed While Attending Her Childhood Best Friend's Wedding

by Vannessa Jackson |

Let the wedding boos ring! 

Taylor Swift had quite the welcome this weekend while in attendance at her childhood friend Abigail Anderson's wedding. The star was serving as bridesmaid for the Martha's Vineyard event, and while many fans waited outside to see the singer, they were not too happy with her attempt to lay low.

The musician wanted the day to be all about Abigail so she tried to maintain a low profile by going undercover—literally—behind a sheet. Fans even booed her and demanded she "put the sheet down." Um, talk about awkward! 

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Are Still Good Friends

Taylor was not entirely able to escape the cameras and there were a few photos of her snapped walking into the church, but it was still a fantastic wedding. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer even gave a speech and shared a few raunchy words on Abigail's behalf. 

What exactly did she have to say about her longtime BFF? Get all the details in the video above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

