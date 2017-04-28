WEEKDAYS
Is Katy Perry Really JonBenét Ramsey?! See Hollywood's Most Shocking Conspiracy Theories

Could it be?

E!'s True Crime Week is coming to an end and as it does, we're bringing you all of the details on Hollywood's most shocking conspiracy theories.

One conspiracy theory that has had everyone talking since 2014 is that Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey. Earlier this week, we told you about JonBenét's murder back in 1996. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her house in Boulder, Colo.

To this day JonBenet's murder remains unsolved, and in 2014 a YouTube video was posted saying that Katy is JonBenét. The theory is that JonBenét went into hiding and then reemerged as Katy Perry.

What do you think about this conspiracy theory?

Take a look at the E! News video above to see more theories and then let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM in the UK, only on E!

