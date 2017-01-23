WEEKNIGHTS
Is Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Getting in the Middle of Her & Blake Shelton's Relationship? Watch to Get the Scoop!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong!

The couple of over a year took a trip to Mexico this weekend and even shared the stage together at Luke Bryan's 2017 Crash My Playa event in Riviera Maya. Stefani wasn't scheduled to perform during the show, but during Shelton's performance he couldn't help but bring his lady up on stage!

Shelton was doing his encore when he brought Stefani onto the stage and she then surprised the crowd by performing No Doubt's "Hella Good."

This cute moment comes less than a week after Shelton gave a sweet shout-out to Stefani at the People's Choice Awards. During his acceptance speech, Shelton called Stefani the "hottest date here tonight."

But while things seem to be going well between the couple, is it true that Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale is trying to win her back?

Take a look at the E! News video above to get the scoop!

