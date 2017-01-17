WEEKNIGHTS
What Does Justin Bieber Think About Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's New Romance? Watch to Find Out!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship has everyone talking, even her ex Justin Bieber!

Last week, the "Good For You" singer was spotted packing on the PDA with her new beau in Los Angeles, and after photos of Selena and The Weeknd were posted online, The Weeknd's ex Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

After Bella unfollowed Selena, a source told E! News that the model is "not over" her ex The Weeknd and it "really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man."

But a separate source told E! News last week that while Selena and Bella know each other, they're not great friends. In other words, this may not be a situation where Selena stole her friend's man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.

So now that we know how The Weeknd's ex feels about his new romance, what does Selena's ex Justin think about the relationship?

Take a look at the E! News video above to find out and to see who Justin was just spotted out with!

Catch the latest news on E! News, Weeknights at 7PM in the UK, only on E!

