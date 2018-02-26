Well, Leakes says she hasn't been made aware of any such lawsuit.

"Listen. Every time Kim opens her mouth, it's most of the time, at least eighty percent of the time, a big fat lie," Leakes revealed today. "No lawyer has ever contacted me about a lawsuit dealing with Kim. She's gone out everywhere saying she has a lawsuit. Well, they need to contact me at some point, don't you think?"

When the show's co-host Morgan Stewart asked if Leakes has a place in her heart for Zolciak-Biermann despite their feud, she made her answer loud and clear.

"No, let me explain," she said. "I do have a golden heart, which is why I have agreed to be in situations with Kim so many times. This season when I came back to the show, my heart was very open to Kim. I wanted us to have a good time. Every time I was around her, I made sure to compliment her to make her comfortable. She never brought good energy, she was always very mean."