Don't expect to see Lori Loughlin and her family on a reality show anytime soon.

The Fuller House actress stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker and Justin Sylvester about her personal and professional life. Loughlin has two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, with her husband of over 20 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

"I have my two girls, they're 18 and 19 and they're doing really well," Loughlin shared. "Olivia Jade's YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella's at her first year of college and she's enjoying it and she's also pursuing an acting career."