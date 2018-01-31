A Scott Baio History: From Heartthrob Playboy to Polarizing Pundit, With a Stop to Fix His Love Life Along the Way
Tisha Campbell-Martin spoke about the sexual abuse she endured as a child on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday.
The actress, who stars in this weekend's The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar Lifetime biopic, sat down with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart and discussed Simone Biles' recent message about sexual abuse as well as the abuse Tisha experienced at the age of three.
Earlier this month, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone took to social media to share with her followers, "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar." Last week, the former U.S. team doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse.
During her interview on Daily Pop, Tisha shared that she respectfully didn't reach out to Simone after her post about Larry.
"That would be a family thing, respectfully," Tisha said Wednesday. "But I will say I'm very open about me being sexually abused when I was three years old. And when children, especially in their formative years, have something like that happen to them, it's devastating."
Tisha later shared, "I told, I told right away, right away I told. I had a father who was a big guy and I trusted that he would protect me. So I told my dad immediately, but it still affects you later on in life."
Watch the video above to see Tisha share her story.
