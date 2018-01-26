We're just two months away from the premiere of Station 19! The highly-anticipated Grey's Anatomy spinoff, which will center on a Seattle firehouse, is set to premiere on March 22.

On Friday, Station 19 star Jason George stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker, Zuri Hall and Morgan Stewart about the series, his first interview since the reveal of the show's title! The actor plays Ben Warren in the Grey's universe and he shared with the co-hosts that he's not nervous to leave Grey's Anatomy for Station 19.

"No I'm not nervous because it's in the Grey's universe, it's Grey's adjacent so it has all the things about it that I love about Grey's but it's also got...I'm an action junkie, my character's an action junkie and so it's got all this action in it that I'm excited about," George said.