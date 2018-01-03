Laura Govan is speaking out on the claims she's pregnant with Tamar Braxton's ex Vincent Herbert's baby.

The Basketball Wives L.A. star appeared on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday and addressed all of the rumors going around about her personal life. On Dec. 30, Tamar shared on Instagram that a woman told her she's pregnant with her estranged husband's baby.

After Tamar's post, speculation began to surface on social media that Laura was the woman Tamar was referencing. However, Laura and Vincent have since denied the baby rumors.

Addressing the rumors that she's pregnant, Laura said on Daily Pop that part is "laughable."