Rose McGowan & Asia Argento Compare Their Stories of Sexual Assault on CITIZEN ROSE: ''You Are an Incredibly Brave Soul''

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 12:13 PM

Actress Asia Argento is sharing her traumatic story of sexual assault.

On Tuesday night's premiere of CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan meets up with Asia in New York, where they compare stories of their alleged sexual assault by film producer Harvey Weinstein, or as Rose calls him, "the monster."

While Rose was able to recount all the details of her assault, Asia confesses that she blocked out the trauma.

"I can't even remember. I blocked everything," Asia reveals.

The one thing the Italian actress wishes was that the experience hadn't hardened her.

"I wish I was softer. It made me hard...It made me worse as a person," Asia laments.

Rose assures Asia that despite what she's gone through, she's still brave.

"Asia, you are an incredibly brave soul. You have persevered. You have fought to be here. You have raised two children in face of deep adversity," a tear-filled Rose said.

Asia said it was her past hurt that made her vulnerable to a predator like Weinstein.

"They recognize those that were hurt and that's how they managed to come in...we had something, a wound that they could recognize," Asia said.

Check out the emotional moment in the clip above.

