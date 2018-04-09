Whirlwind Romances and Crushing Heartbreak: Inside Jennie Garth's Struggle to Find Love

Asked to name her biggest relationship hurdle, Jennie Garth's friends wouldn't hesitate.

The problem, as they see it, is that the actress' heart is so open, so eager for love that try as she might to take things slow, she can't help but embrace romance with open arms.

"My tendency is to jump ahead in the relationship," Garth explained to Health in 2013, 10 months after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli. "So my friend texted me: 'Keep the wedding dress off!'"

The missive wasn't meant as a diss, she explained, just solid advice as she navigated the world of dating for the first time in nearly two decades. "You know, don't move too quickly," Garth said of her new approach. "Because my goal is not to run off and get remarried."