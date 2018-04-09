Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals He Delivered Both of His Kids

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton are a real time when it comes to giving birth. 

The famous father is now a dad times two thanks to the recent birth of his daughter George Virginia Morgan with his longtime leading lady. He and Burton are also proud parents to son Augustus, 8. 

While the typically private pair have kept most details about their little ones to themselves, the Walking Dead star did divulge that he delivered both of his youngsters during a recent interview with Howard Stern

"I delivered the children," he told the radio host. "We went to a hospital to do it in case something were to go awry."

Photos

Hot TV Star Dads Holding Babies

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Pregnant

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Fortunately, very little went awry—well, except for his son's initial head shape. "I had no idea. I thought I was just there to lend support, hold a leg and then we had a midwife and as soon as the baby started crowning, they kind just pushed me in there. The first one, Gus, I kind of waited too long to pull him out and he came out and his head was shaped like a cone. He got stuck in that no man's land a little bit too long."

However, he learned his lesson by the time George came around. "I was ready and as soon as she crowned, I grabbed her a little by the cheeks and pulled her out," he described. "Perfect."

While he's gotten some practice, it seems Morgan's delivery days are over and he's planning on getting a vasectomy. "We're tapping out," he quipped. "I'm 52...Two is perfect—a boy and a girl. We tried for, since Gus was born, to have another and hit a rough go trying to...lost a couple. It was an emotional ride. So, now we have our little girl. We're done."

A little girl with a unique moniker to top it off. The actor also revealed where the coupe got their inspiration for their little lady's name: "An episode of Bonanza called A Girl Named George."

"I call her Georgie, Georgie girl," he said. "We threw in a middle name that was much more feminine."

it won't take long before little Georgie learns just how cool her mom and dad are. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
LESLEY MURPHY, DEAN UNGLERT

He Said, She Said: The Reasoning Behind Every Bachelor Nation Break Up

Jennie Garth

Whirlwind Romances and Crushing Heartbreak: Inside Jennie Garth's Struggle to Find Love

Lucy Hale, Truth or Dare

Why Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey's Truth or Dare Sex Scene Is Extra "Awkward"

ESC: Kerry Washington, E!ssentials, Fall Beauty

Kerry Washington Launches a $13 Eye Shadow Palette for Everyday Makeup

ESC: March Horoscopes, Capricorn, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Hospital Prepares for Royal Baby No. 3's Upcoming Birth With "No Parking" Signs

Protester, Bill Cosby Trial

Topless Protester Charges Bill Cosby Ahead of Sexual Assault Retrial

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Is Jax Taylor Done With Vanderpump Rules After This Shocking Meltdown?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.