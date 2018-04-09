EXCLUSIVE!

Why Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey's Truth or Dare Sex Scene Is Extra "Awkward"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Sex scenes are never sexy—ever," according to Lucy Hale.

In an exclusive interview with E! News to promote Blumhouse Productions' Truth or Dare, in theaters Apr. 13, Hale discussed every aspect of filming the key moment in the supernatural horror movie. After all, right after the trailer debuted in January, fans couldn't stop talking about how Olivia (Hale) stripped and seduced Lucas (Tyler Posey), only to become possessed and strangle him seconds later. It all stemmed from a seemingly harmless game of Truth or Dare, where someone (or something) decided to punish people who lied or refused a challenge.

Because of the supernatural element, Posey said shooting the sex scene was "so bizarre."

Photos

Lucy Hale's Best Looks

Hale confirmed she was topless while simulating intercourse ("Nothing there!" she said), and Posey was equally exposed. "It was awkward. I was completely...I had a weird little ball sock," he said of his modesty pouch, making his co-star laugh. "It looked like a ball! It was awkward!"

Speaking of awkward...

"You always have to remember, it's not just us two in the room; there's a million people in there—grown men!—just, like, staring at you. I was very comfortable with Tyler, and you kind of have to be. On top of it being a sex scene, that was my scene where I'm possessed in the movie, too," Hale revealed to E! News. "It was just the weirdest thing I'll ever shoot in my life."

And that's coming from someone who starred in seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars!

For more secrets from the set, watch E! News later this week at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., only on E!

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lucy Hale , Tyler Posey , Sex , Movies , Entertainment , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
LESLEY MURPHY, DEAN UNGLERT

He Said, She Said: The Reasoning Behind Every Bachelor Nation Break Up

Jennie Garth

Whirlwind Romances and Crushing Heartbreak: Inside Jennie Garth's Struggle to Find Love

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals He Delivered Both of His Kids

ESC: Kerry Washington, E!ssentials, Fall Beauty

Kerry Washington Launches a $13 Eye Shadow Palette for Everyday Makeup

ESC: March Horoscopes, Capricorn, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Hospital Prepares for Royal Baby No. 3's Upcoming Birth With "No Parking" Signs

Protester, Bill Cosby Trial

Topless Protester Charges Bill Cosby Ahead of Sexual Assault Retrial

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Is Jax Taylor Done With Vanderpump Rules After This Shocking Meltdown?!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.