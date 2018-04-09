Kerry Washington Launches a $13 Eye Shadow Palette for Everyday Makeup

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Kerry Washington wants to make your makeup routine easier.
Over the weekend, the Neutrogena brand ambassador and creative consultant announced her newest launch with the makeup company, inspired by natural beauty. The result: an eyeshadow palette of golden and brown tones and a cheek palette that everyone can use on a day-to-day.
"[Makeup] should feel like a bit of luxury in your life, but it shouldn't be hard," she told People. "That's where the idea of the Essential palettes comes from: It's something that you can put in your purse and know that you've got what you need," she explained further.
The Essential Eye Palette, which retails for $12.99 on Ulta.com, includes five blendable and buildable shades. To make life even easier, the products cut down the steps of your makeup routine with a built-in primer that prevents creasing and smudging for up to 12 hours.
The Essential Cheek Palette comes with three shades: a bronzer, blush and highlighter powder that promise to be universally flattering, and retails for $9.99.
The launch falls in line with the Scandal star's love for natural-appearing makeup on the red carpet and as Olivia Pope. They can be used alone for a quick polished look when you're in a rush, or they can be used a base for your favorite standout makeup products (Think: tinted eyeliner or super-metallic highlighters). Either way, keeping these under-$15 palettes in your purse will you looking fly with minimal effort, so you can get to your Olivia Pope-inspired life faster.
Who can be mad at that?!