Glee's Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce LM/DC Tour Dates

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 8:15 AM
It's time to RSVP for the William McKinley High School reunion!
This summer, Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss will embark on their first-ever co-headlining tour. They will hit the stage solo and together, performing a range of popular songs.
The limited run of shows will May 30 at Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville, TN.
"We've always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it's high time we took that show on the road," they said in a joint statement, after first breaking the news on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show."
Fans can buy pre-sale tickets starting Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. ET; American Express card members can also buy pre-sale tickets starting Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Apr. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Apr. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
May 30: The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
May 21: Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH
June 2: Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, PA
June 3: Kennedy Center in Washington, DC
June 5: Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, IN
June 6: Ohio Theater in Columbus, OH
June 8: State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA
June 9: NJPAC in Newark, NJ
June 10: Sony Centre in Toronto, ON
All cities, dates and venues are subject to change.
For information regarding gold and silver VIP packages, which grant fans access to exclusive merchandise, premium tickets and meet and greet opportunities, visit the LM/DC Tour website.
"We've always played music together," Criss told DeGeneres of hitting the road with Michele this May. "And every time we do, we go, 'We should do this more and take this to more cities.'"
Said Michele, "I'm so excited!"
