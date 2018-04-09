Glee's Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce LM/DC Tour Dates

It's time to RSVP for the William McKinley High School reunion!

This summer, Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss will embark on their first-ever co-headlining tour. They will hit the stage solo and together, performing a range of popular songs.

The limited run of shows will May 30 at Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville, TN.

"We've always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it's high time we took that show on the road," they said in a joint statement, after first breaking the news on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show."

Fans can buy pre-sale tickets starting Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. ET; American Express card members can also buy pre-sale tickets starting Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Apr. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Apr. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.