Brooke Burke Breaks Her Silence on David Charvet Divorce

Brooke Burke is ready to have an "honest, real" conversation about her recent split.

On Friday, E! News confirmed Burke had filed for divorce from David Charvet, her husband of six years; the former Dancing With the Stars host is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Charvet, who previously starred in Baywatch and Melrose Place and now owns the Jones Builders Group in Malibu, has yet to publicly comment on their secret breakup.

Burke, in contrast, blogged about their separation Monday, writing on ModernMom that she had been unable to "find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through."

"You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics," wrote Burke, who divorced Garth Fisher in 2005. "I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit."