The Bachelor Winter Games' Lesley Murphy Breaks Silence After Dean Unglert Split

Lesley Murphy/Instagram
Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy is breaking her silence just days after E! News learned The Bachelor Winter Games star had split with Dean Unglert. The two met on the set of the ABC reality show spin-off and dated for four months.
On Sunday, Lesley posted a barefoot photo of herself on Instagram looking out into a snow-covered scene and holding a metal mug. The photo's location is tagged as Vermont.
Along with the wintry image, Lesley wrote a very lengthy note to her over 400,000 Instagram fans in which she doesn't directly address the breakup but she certainly writes candidly about love, loss and relationships.
Lesley, who was on season 17 of The Bachelor, begins by explaining and thanking her followers, "It's a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don't think I can honestly resume my normal programming without giving you an explanation - and maybe that's the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y'all for the love and respect you've shown me over the past few days."