Kenya Moore Is Expecting First Child With Marc Daly

There's another Atlanta peach on the way!

Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly. The reality star announced the baby news during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1 on Sunday night.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," admitted the reality star to host Andy Cohen.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star has long discussed starting a family with Daly, who she wed in a private ceremony in June 2017.

"I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it," Kenya told E! News after being photographed at a fertility clinic in Barbados. "I'm hopeful that within the year, I'll have a little one running around."

Around that time last December, she left fans guessing during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. "I am not saying either way [if I'm pregnant,] but when I am ready to say, I will tell the world," Moore shared.