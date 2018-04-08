Cardi B on Her Pregnancy Reveal: ''The Love I Am Receiving Is Overwhelming''

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 4:40 PM
It's time for a Cardi baby party!
After months of speculation, Cardi B revealed to the world during an appearance on Saturday Night Live that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Offset.
Less than 24 hours after the baby bump reveal, the rapper, whose first studio album Invasion of Privacy debuted on Friday, is taking to social media to thank her fans and well-wishers, especially music superstar Rihanna, who had given the expectant mother a shout out after news broke.
Along with a screen shot of her baby-bumping SNL performance, the chart-topping 25-year-old, wrote on Instagram, "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri."
You see @50cent is a nice person ?He just be on his bully sometimes!! Thank you
A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
The Bronx-born star shared a similar screenshot of the performance, along with 50 Cent's comment: "This is some fly shit, from the bottom to the top. (Only HipHop) congratulations Cardi B & Offset."
Cardi wrote on the screenshot of 50's post, "You see @50cent is a nice person. He just be on his bully sometimes!! Thank you,"
Gotta love her candor!
Last night, the dynamic rapper made sure she had all eyes on her when she literally revealed her pregnancy bump by wearing a bodycon white Christian Siriano gown during her second performance of the evening on SNL, hosted by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.
In recent weeks, the rapper has been wearing increasingly outrageous ensembles in order to keep her body under wraps. On Friday night, she was outfitted in a very roomy pink metallic dress, which many (correctly) speculated was hiding her growing bump.
During her first SNL performance of the night, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper opted for a voluminous feathered frock, which covered up her curves.
But it wasn't long before the outspoken performer was letting her fans in on her big secret.
Right after the big reveal, Cardi was caught celebrating backstage and yelling, "I'm finally free!"
