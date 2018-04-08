Jimmy Kimmel Issues Apology Amid Sean Hannity Feud

Jimmy Kimmel issued a public apology on Sunday after feuding with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Twitter.

The two had exchanged nasty tweets about each other last week. Hannity called the ABC late-night talk show host a "pervert," a "pig" and "Harvey Weinstein Jr" over past sexist gags on his former series The Man Show and slammed him as a "bully" for making fun of Donald Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump's accent on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hannity is a staunch supporter of the president, while Kimmel is vocal about his criticism of him.

The two also mocked each other over their show's ratings, to which Kimmel said, "Don't worry - just keep tweeting - you'll get back on top! (Or does Trump prefer you on bottom?)," which drew numerous accusations of homophobia.

"While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country," Kimmel said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday. "Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions some thought. I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."