Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Baby Stormi's Book Collection

Even Stormi Webster's library has star power.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl may not be reading yet, but when she starts, she'll have quite a book collection!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Sunday a photo of the child's growing library, which contains books such as Her First Bible, Jimmy Fallon's Everything Is Mama and Princesses Wear Pants, which Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie co-wrote with Allison Oppenheim.

"Wow! Happy to be on your bookshelf @kyliejenner!! #princesseswearpants #PWP," Savannah tweeted.

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi two months ago.