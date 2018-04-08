Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Support Kids at Sports Games Amid Split

Amid their breakup, Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are putting their kids first.

The Kendra on Top star posted on her Instagram Stories feed this weekend videos from their 8-year-old son Hank Jr.'s hockey game and their 3-year-old daughter Alijah's first soccer game. Hank, their coach, is seen with their little girl in one of the clips, shared on Sunday. Kendra had last month posted a photo of him coaching Alijah and her teammates at a practice.

Kendra recently filed for divorce from Hank after more than eight years of marriage.