Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Support Kids at Sports Games Amid Split

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amid their breakupKendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are putting their kids first.

The Kendra on Top star posted on her Instagram Stories feed this weekend videos from their 8-year-old son Hank Jr.'s hockey game and their 3-year-old daughter Alijah's first soccer game. Hank, their coach, is seen with their little girl in one of the clips, shared on Sunday. Kendra had last month posted a photo of him coaching Alijah and her teammates at a practice.

Kendra recently filed for divorce from Hank after more than eight years of marriage.

 

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Kids, Daughter, Alijah

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Kids, Daughter, Alijah

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Kids, Son, Hank Jr.

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Kids, Son, Hank Jr.

Instagram

She had last week announced that their marriage was over, adding, "I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways."

The news came months after split rumors, which followed years of marital problems, some of which were documented on her reality show.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Love to Lookalike Son Moses Martin on His 12th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Birthing Ball

Khloe Kardashian Uses Birthing Ball and Is "Bored AF" as Due Date Approaches

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Baby Stormi's Book Collection

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Lexi Wood: What About Chloë Grace Moretz?

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Instagram

Justin Timberlake Shares Sweet Photo With Jessica Biel: "She's Got My Back"

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Graham Norton Show

John Krasinski Jokes He Stalked Emily Blunt and Reiterates Devil Wears Prada Love

Aidy Bryant, Cardi B, SNL

Aidy Bryant Is a Cardi B Superfan on SNL

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.