John Krasinski Jokes He Stalked Emily Blunt and Reiterates Devil Wears Prada Love

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 10:23 AM

John Krasinski had his eye on Emily Blunt for ages before they became a couple.

The two, who wed in 2010 and share two daughters, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new movie A Quiet Place and talked about how they first started dating. Krasinski said that when they first met, he told Blunt he was a big fan of hers.

"I was full stalker status," Krasinski said on The Graham Norton Show, shaping his fingers like a pair of binoculars. "I was just like, 'Hey, you want to go on a date with me?"

Last week, Blunt said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she and Krasinski frrst met in a restaurant. She said a mutual friend she was dining with spotted him and introduced the two. Blunt said Krasinski was dining with Justin Theroux at the time and abandoned the actor for a bit to chat with her.

During the Graham Norton Show, host Graham Norton asked Krasinski how many times has he watched The Devil Wears Prada, the cult comedy that stars Blunt and Anne Hathaway as assistants to Meryl Streep's ice queen fashion magazine editor character. Krasinski is a known superfan of the movie.

"Give or take, 72," Krasinski said.

He said he typically watches the movie if be stumbles upon it while channel-surfing.

"There's a sort of montage sequence where Annie Hathaway's got numerous, fabulous outfits that they go through and John one day, I came home and he was watching it and he was watching the montage but he goes, 'That's my favorite outfit,'" Blunt said.

"Well, I couldn't get Annie, and so I was like..." Krasinski joked.

