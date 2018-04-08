Cardi B Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Following months of rumors, and without having to say a word about it, Cardi B finally confirmed on Saturday that she is pregnant with her and fiancé Offset's first child.

The 25-year-old rapper showcased her baby bump publicly for the first time while performing on SNL, while wearing a tight white dress, after weeks of sporting roomy outfits at other gigs. After the show, she exclaimed happily, "I'm finally free!"

Immediately after her big pregnancy reveal, social media exploded. And out came some haters.

"This is why I did not wanted to say nothing," Cardi wrote in an Instagram Stories post, which she later deleted. "People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing."