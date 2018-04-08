5 Ways Andy Cohen Is Redefining Late-Night TV

Andy Cohen isn't just the host of Watch What Happens Live. He's also a pioneer in late-night television.

The 49-year-old Bravo star has hosted the show since 2009. Over the years, he's interviewed reality stars and A-listers, alike. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey are just a few stars to step into the Bravo Clubhouse in New York.

What started as a web series has quickly evolved into a late-night hit. Earlier this year, Watch What Happens Live was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award in the Best Talk Show category along with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show (ultimately losing to Kimmel).

However, Cohen isn't just hosting late-night TV—he's actually reshaping it. In honor of Watch What Happens Live's week-long visit to Los Angeles, here are five ways Cohen is helping to redefine late-night TV.