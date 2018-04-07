Cardi B Wears Another Voluminous Outfit on Saturday Night Live Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Okurrrrr! Cardi B is da house!

One day after releasing her Invasion of Privacy album, the tiny rapper hit the stage in another wild and voluminous outfit tonight as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

The "Bodak Yellow" performer took to the stage in a figure-hiding ensemble, a geometric black and white rubber ensemble that had the bottom half covered in feathers.

The dynamo showed off a green spit-curl hairstyle, reminiscent of '20s Hollywood styles.

Billboard reported earlier today that Cardi is already bound for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with her first studio album. If she hits the top spot, Cardi will become just the fifth female rapper to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.