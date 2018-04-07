Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Romantic Getaway in Turks and Caicos

Another day, another romantic getaway!

Soon after getting back from her recent trip to San Francisco and Big Sur earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima jetted off to Turks and Caicos in the Bahamas for a romantic romp.

A source tells E! News, Kourtney and Younes were in Turks and Caicos for five days, but left to go back to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, during their getaway, the pair got away to one of the most lavish resorts around, the 5-star Amanyara Resort.

The insider adds, "They stayed at Amanyara in a private villa overlooking a pond with a private swimming pool and chef."

The source also said that the 38-year-old mother of three and the 24-year-old were all about each other while on the famed archipelago.

"They were very sweet together and blissfully in love. They seemed like they were on their honeymoon the way they held hands and smiled at each other. It was just the two of them and their stay was very private and romantic."