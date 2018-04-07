Jenna Dewan Spotted Without Wedding Ring for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split

Stepping up and stepping out on her own...

Just days after she and Channing Tatum announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage, Jenna Dewan has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring for the first time.

On Saturday, the dancer/actress was photographed enjoying a bit of light shopping with a pal in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles. For the Spring excursion, the newly single star donned a denim dress. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a simple necklace. It was easy to spot that her ring finger was noticeably bare.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the 37-year-old perused the souvenir stores bought a parasol, hat and a few other items which she placed in her "Have a Nice Day" plastic bag.

The on-the-go mom was sans purse, but carried a bottle of water and her phone.

On Wednesday, two days after the announcement, Channing was photographed leaving Target with the couple's daughter Everly. The Magic Mike star was still wearing his wedding ring.