Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Reality star Luann de Lesseps has revealed that she had endured sexually inappropriate behavior by men "throughout" her life, specifically accusing music mogul Russell Simmons of groping her in an elevator, reports the Daily Beast.

Of the music man, who has been accused of rape by multiple women, Luann says in the Daily Beast interview, "He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig."

The reality star, who was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct on Christmas Eve, says that the alleged incident happened "around three summers ago, at Soho Beach House, Miami."

"I haven’t told anybody about that before," said the Bravo star. "I was grossed out. I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, ‘Don't ever do that again.'"